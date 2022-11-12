The best Warzone 2 MCPR-300 loadout turns this sluggish sniper rifle into a killing machine, thanks to its core range and accuracy. Boasting incredible damage, range, and accuracy, the stock MCPR-300 is undeniably one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, but it’s heavy and slow to fire. As such, increasing the gun’s fire rate in the battle royale helps you make the most of that damage range.

The best Warzone 2 MCPR-300 loadout is:

Barrel: 19” Silentfire Barrel

19” Silentfire Barrel Underbarrel: Cornerstone Bipod

Cornerstone Bipod Optic: Hybrid Firepoint

Hybrid Firepoint Rear Grip: Cronen RFX-300

Cronen RFX-300 Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

This loadout increases the MCPR-330’s fire rate and recoil control significantly, maintaining its high damage range and accuracy. Firstly, the 19” Silentfire Barrel not only suppresses the sound from the rifle, but boosts recoil control and bullet velocity. The Cornerstone Bipod underbarrel then further improves that recoil control, as well as the weapon’s base accuracy, only slightly impacting aim walking movement speed.

Only certain optics are compatible with the Cornerstone Bipod, so we’ve gone with the Hybrid Firepoint. This scope improves mobility and decreases the MCPR-300’s aim down sight speed, and offers 4.3x magnification with just a very small sniper glint. The Cronen RFX-300 rear grip then aids that crucial recoil control even more, while the Cronen Smooth Bolt boosts the rifle’s fire rate, making the most of that huge standard clip.

Give this MCPR-300 loadout a try when the Warzone 2 release date rolls around, and you’ll be sure to get some of those distant kills as you scope the length and breadth of the huge Warzone 2 map. You’ll want to pair the rifle with an excellent sniper support weapon, so give our best Warzone 2 LMGs a try.