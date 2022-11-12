Building the best Warzone 2 MX9 loadout gives you an SMG that has controllable recoil and an extremely high rate of fire to take down distance enemies with surprising efficiency. Equip the MX9 with one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles to engage opponents from any distance. Our loadout focuses on reducing its recoil and extending its effective damage range, turning it into one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs. With these attachments, the MX9 is able to consistently hit targets at a range of up to 50 metres, so you’ll have every situation covered should your sniper rifle fail you.

Here is the best MX9 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: SA Schalldampfer 99

SA Schalldampfer 99 Barrel: 16.5” STB Factory

16.5” STB Factory Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Magazine: 32 Round Mag

The SA Schalldampfer is key for this loadout – not only does it suppress the sound made when firing the MX9, but it reduces recoil and increases bullet velocity. Coupling this with the 16.5” STB Factory barrel pushes the effective range of the MX9 to that of an assault rifle, with the added benefit of being deadlier in a close quarters battle situation.

With the muzzle and barrel attachments adding weight to the MX9, it’s vital that you use the VLK LZR 7MW laser and FTAC C11 Riser comb. These attachments decrease the ADS time, and sprint to fire speed, keeping the SMG competitive in a close range fight. Due to the high rate of fire of the MX9, the 32 Round Mag keeps you from running out of ammunition mid-fight. With most players wearing armour plates in Warzone 2, those extra shots will make the difference between winning and losing.

There you have the best Warzone 2 MX9 loadout, easily one of the best Warzone 2 guns, and one that is adaptable enough to save you no matter the combat scenario. For the perfect accompaniment to this SMG, we have the best Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout, a sniper rifle with one-shot potential even at extreme range.