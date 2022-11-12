BHL urges Barbadians to help protect their environment by returning empty glass bottles – Barbados Today

Returnable glass bottles are crucially important to recycling and environmental protection, and Banks Holdings Limited (BHL) is urging Barbadians to play their part by consistently returning the empty bottles.

The Company recently launched another “Bottles for Bucks” drive which runs until November 26. During the campaign consumers will receive BBD .25 cents for every bottle returned to the Newton Wholesale depot, at Banks (Barbados) Breweries Limited Complex, Newton, Christ Church.

Charles Walcott, Marketing Manager, AB InBev, said consumers need to be aware of the important role they play in preserving the environment, through the return of empty beverage bottles for recycling.

Walcott said the Company appreciated every single bottled returned and encouraged consumers to help in hygiene maintenance by returning their bottles in as clean a condition as possible.

“The Bottles for Bucks drive is our way of encouraging consumers to collect and return the empties from all our products including Banks and Deputy Beer, Corona and Stella Artois; also not forgetting Guinness, Twist, Tiger Malt, Vita Malt, and Plus. I want to make special mention of Vita Malt, which some people mistakenly seem to think is a disposable bottle. The fact is that all of our glass bottles are returnable and recyclable as part of our Company’s commitment to environmental protection.”

Walcott said BHL’s focus on recycling was about protecting Barbados’ environment, and part of AB InBev’s larger commitment to the achievement of global environmentally sustainable goals.

