Biden, Xi to revive 11-year relationship at Bali summit

TOKYO — Joe Biden’s first meeting as U.S. president with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday comes at a time of deep acrimony between the two superpowers over thorny issues such as Taiwan and trade.

And although it will be their inaugural face-to-face summit as heads of state, few world leaders have spent as much one-on-one time with Xi as Biden. While vice president, Biden was chosen as the point person to establish a personal relationship with China’s then next leader.