By skipping G20, Putin cements his loner status. But he may be too scared to leave the Kremlin


Before he effectively became a pariah on the world stage, there was a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin was the star of global summits. 

In 2013, he and then-US president Barack Obama sat on the sidelines of the G8 looking glum, icy and miserable. 

The following year, Australia’s then prime minister Tony Abbott vowed to “shirtfront” Putin at the G20 over the MH17 disaster.

And in 2018, then US president Donald Trump stunned his intelligence officials by standing up at a summit with Putin and defending him against accusations of election interference. 

From bringing warships with him to “flex a little muscle”, to allowing his dog into a conference room with the canine-phobic Angela Merkel, Putin knows how to bring drama to meetings of world leaders. 

Vladimir Putin and Tony Abbott cuddling koalas
Despite initially threatening to “shirtfront” Putin, Tony Abbott greeted the Russian leader warmly at the G20 in Brisbane in 2014. (G20 Australia: Andrew Taylor)

But after teasing the possibility of attending this year’s G20 summit in Bali, the Russian leader abruptly announced he can’t make it. 

He RSVP’d “no” on the same day that Russia announced its intention to withdraw from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson. 

It’s a humiliating moment for Putin, who only a month ago declared  Kherson to be Russian territory and that it would remain so “forever”.

Russia watchers say the propaganda opportunities presented by a possible appearance at the G20 would have been tempting to Putin.

But they say the strongman clearly concluded that after another loss in Ukraine, the risks of being publicly shunned — or even removed in a coup while abroad— were simply too great. 

“It was unlikely he’d show up in person, given the situation on the Ukrainian front and growing domestic unrest,” Leonid Petrov, politics and business expert at the International College of Management Sydney and the Australian National University, said. 

“Nobody [would] talk to him in Bali or even watch his speech anyway.”

But Putin, who has posed with tigers and taken shirtless photos throughout his career, is the master of the publicity stunt.

Experts say there’s still a chance that Putin may make a surprise appearance in Bali. 

‘No one trusts him’

With his war in Ukraine dragging on, and growing dissatisfaction among Russians, Putin needs an opportunity to show his people — and the elite who supported him — that he was still a key negotiator and Russia was a major global power.

Vladimir Putin in front of the Red Square in Moscow
Experts say Putin must weigh the risks and the rewards of leaving Russia for the G20. (Sputnik via Reuters: Mikhail Metzel)

Dr Petrov said he believes the Russian leader would probably have thought about attending the G20 to help project this image. 

“Putin is trying to seek opportunities for negotiations,” Dr Petrov said.

“No one trusts him, but he needs negotiations to buy him more time. Putin going to the G20 [would be] all about buying time.”

While peace talks were held between Russia and Ukraine earlier this year, they quickly stalled. 

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not negotiate with Russia again until a new leader was installed in the Kremlin. 

The White House has reportedly encouraged him to back down from that stance, while also not forcing him back to the negotiating table.

Dr Petrov said Putin would not have seen the G20 as a genuine opportunity to negotiate with the Ukrainians. 

But appearing at the summit would have given him the appearance of a negotiator and potentially more breathing room needed to take more drastic action.

“He wants to be seen as a trusted negotiator. Right now, he’s losing ground,” he said.

But with Kherson likely to be back in Ukrainian hands any day now, an increasingly weakened Putin may have concluded that he could not leave the Kremlin unattended. 

The risks versus the rewards 

Leaving the country was always a risky move for the security conscious Russian leader. 



