Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) | Game Rant



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Spots Problem With Twitch Drops Weapon Blueprint

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan shows off an amusing bug with one of the weapon blueprints available to gamers as part of a recent Twitch drop.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has Cheaters Only 2 Weeks After Release

Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are already using cheats to gain an advantage despite the game being just two weeks old.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Should Be Excited for November 16 and December 14

There are two specific dates that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should be excited for, with one coming in November and another in December.



Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 STB-556 Breakdown

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a vast range of assault rifles to choose from, and the STB-556 may just be one of the best players can use.



Modern Warfare 2 Shows Off Shoot House Changes

In the lead-up to Season 1 in Modern Warfare 2, the Call of Duty website shares the changes made to the second iteration of Shoot House.



Modern Warfare 2: When Does Season 1 Start?

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is drawing near, and this guide will help players prepare for it.



Rumor: Specialist Could be Coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Text on a tip screen for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hints that the series’ Specialist bonus may be making its way to Infinity Ward’s hit shooter.



Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-762 Breakdown

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts many powerful weapons, and the Lachmann-762 battle rifle can be one of the most deadly in the right hands.



5 Best Loadouts in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

If you’re looking to switch up your play style, here’s the top loadout for each weapon class in Modern Warfare 2!



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adds Two Fan Favorite Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 adds two fan-favorite maps during Season 1 as Activision shares more details on the available content.



Abusive Call of Duty Players May Face Voice and Text Chat Bans

Infinity Ward announces that toxic players may face a global ban from voice and text chat in Call of Duty games as part of a new reporting system.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fan Reveals Every Map Missing from Previous Modern Warfare Games

An image of the classic Call of Duty Modern Warfare maps from the original trilogy showcases which maps have not been added to Modern Warfare 2.



Dr Disrespect Reveals Call of Duty Did Not Invite Him to Warzone 2 Creator Event

Infamous streamer Dr Disrespect calls out Call of Duty developer Activision for not inviting him to an upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 event.



Call of Duty: Warzone Players Can Now Get a Personalized Highlight Reel

With Call of Duty Warzone quickly approaching, Activision announces a program that allows players to get a personalized achievement highlight reel.



Call Of Duty: Best SMGs In Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer

The SMG is a great close-quarters alternative to the Assault Rifle. If players are more aggressive, the fast ADS will come in handy!



Call Of Duty: Best Sidearms In Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer

When players are out of ammo on their primary, and a reload just won’t do the job, a secondary weapon can come in handy during some clutch situations!



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Uses Throwing Knife to Kill Camper Across the Map

A helpful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player demonstrates how to save one’s squad from a camper when the player gets a bad spawn point.



Activision Confirms Call of Duty ‘Full Premium Release’ for 2023, Reportedly Expansion for Modern Warfare 2

Activision’s latest financial release hints that a Modern Warfare 2 expansion may be planned as part of a ‘Full Premium Release’ sometime in 2023.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fans Discover That Taraq is a Remake From The Original CoD

Fans piece together that a classic map from the original Call of Duty has been quietly remade and expanded for Modern Warfare 2.