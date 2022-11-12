Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best Fennec 45 Build

A strong weapon with plenty of potential, this is the deadliest Fennec 45 build to mow down the lobby in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Fennec 45 is a force to be reckoned with. With a high rate of fire and some potent accuracy, if you use this you are bound to annoy and lay waste to the enemy team. A great SMG for run-and-gun strategies, the Fennec 45 won’t let you down in its capacity to seek and destroy.





Nothing is more annoying than someone with a fast time to kill who just always seems to outshoot you. The Fennec 45 is your weapon of choice if this is the archetype you want to embody. Let’s see how to make a deadly Fennec 45.

Fennec 45 Build

The Fennec 45 is all about speed in terms of movement, time to kill, and fire rate. With the right attachments, you’re bound to be a pain to anyone who crosses your path. This Build focuses on Damage, Range, and Accuracy, while only taking a small amount off of Recoil Control, Mobility, and Handling. Let’s see what it takes to make the deadliest Fennec.

Slot Attachment Name PROS CONS Muzzle XTEN RR-40 Sound Suppression, Bullet Velocity, Damage Range, and Recoil Smoothness Aim Down Sight Speed, Aiming Stability Barrel ZLR 16.5″ IGNITION BARREL Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, Hip Fire Accuracy, Recoil Control Aim Down Sight Speed, Hip Recoil Control, Movement Speed Laser VLK LZR 7MW Aim Down Sight Speed, Aiming Stability, Sprint to Fire Speed Laser Visible in Aim Down Sights Magazine Fennec Mag 45 Magazine Ammo Capacity Movement Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed, Reload Quickness, Sprint to Fire Speed Stock Agile Assault-7 Stock Sprint Speed, Aim Walking Speed, Crouch Movement Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed Aiming Stability, Recoil Control

Some PROS and CONS may seem counter-intuitive but have some faith, this Fennec 45 build has an incredibly fast time to kill and will leave your enemies shaking in their boots to confront you. This Fennec 45 build is a great loadout that plays off of the strengths and weaknesses of the gun. Let’s take a look at the whole loadout.

Loadout

Slot Name Description Tactical Stim This will prove helpful when running around to give yourself some health back when you get hit, so you can keep on running and gunning. Lethal Semtex Who doesn’t love a good sticky grenade to help make the battlefield that much more chaotic? Perk Packages Double Time, Scavenger, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix Double Time will help you run and gun, while Scavenger will be your friend as you burn through your ammo, Fast Hands will mitigate the slow reload speed of those 45-round magazines, and Quick Fix will make it, so you don’t have to use that Stim unless you need to. Field Upgrades Munitions Box and Deployable Cover You may run out of ammo so a Munitions Box is always helpful, while a Deployable Cover will help you take cover when you need to.

The perks play off each other and with the Stims and Quick Fix you’re not death’s neighbor by any means. The ability to reload and run fast is going to be your best friend for this build. So now that you have this deadly Fennec 45 build go try it out and see how you become the deadliest one in the game very quickly.

