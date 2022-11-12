Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has Cheaters Only 2 Weeks After Release

Some Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are already using cheats to gain an advantage despite the game being just two weeks old.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just two weeks old, but it looks like some players have already started using cheats in the game. The multiplayer component and the Special Ops game mode for Modern Warfare 2 officially came out on October 28, but users who preordered the game could play its campaign from a week before launch. This allowed some gamers to the finish the campaign before moving onto multiplayer, and they even earned some bonus rewards.





Cheaters are present in many multiplayer games these days, and it’s very difficult to remove them altogether. Competitive shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 often attract hackers every year despite developers using various anti cheat measures. Modern Warfare 2 uses the Ricochet anti-cheat software to prevent such instances from happening, but it looks like some players are able to use cheats after all.

A Reddit user named TJGM has shared a small clip showing them getting killed by a player using cheats in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It features two deaths, and TJGM has included the kill cam for both of them. In the first one, the opponent jumps around the corner and kills TJGM with an incredibly precise headshot. The second clip features the player getting killed by the same opponent through the wall, but it doesn’t look like they had any way of knowing TJGM’s exact position with such accuracy.

These don’t seem to be isolated incidents, as another fan mentions matching up against the same opponent a while ago. They instantly reported and blocked the cheating user before leaving the Modern Warfare 2 lobby to find another match. According to some comments, it looks like cheaters are using wall hacks that allow them to track opponents through walls in the game. One gamer also mentioned getting killed through walls despite using the Dead Silence field upgrade in Modern Warfare 2 with no UAV for the opposing team.

The poster TJGM appears to be surprised at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 having cheaters just a couple of weeks after its launch. However, many users state that players using hacks were online on day one, with some fans claiming to have encountered cheaters during the Modern Warfare 2 beta. A few players express their anger at PC users, and state that they want Activision to add a console-only cross play feature to prevent this from happening in Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

