There are two specific dates that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should be excited for, with one coming in November and another in December.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last month to mixed reviews, but the game has still enjoyed incredible sales success. Modern Warfare 2 has broken franchise sales records and is well on its way to being the best-selling game of the year, and so it makes sense that Activision and Infinity Ward are working on new content to keep fans engaged for the long-term.





Like previous games in the long-running Call of Duty series, fans can expect Activision and Infinity Ward to support Modern Warfare 2 with regular updates. Updates will be released on a regular basis, with some meant to address balance issues and others focused on adding substantial new content to the game. When it comes to the first two major updates for Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty fans are going to want to circle two specific dates on their calendars.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Rumor: Specialist Could be Coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Here is why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should be excited for November 16 and December 14.





Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 – November 16

November 16 marks the day that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicks off Season 1, an event that will see an influx of new content for the first-person shooter. Most fans may be mainly interested in the launch of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale, but others will be excited for what’s coming to the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer component. November 16 will mark the arrival of a new multiplayer map for Modern Warfare 2 players to check out, and it should be especially exciting for fans of the 2019 Modern Warfare game.

When it comes to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, one of the most popular original multiplayer maps was Shoot House. Often combined with Shipment in special Shoot the Ship playlists, Shoot House stood out among Modern Warfare 2019 maps due to its relatively small size allowing for constant skirmishes with enemy players. While it’s getting a visual makeover, the Shoot House that fans remember from the 2019 Modern Warfare game is making a comeback on November 16.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded – December 14

The addition of Shoot House to Modern Warfare 2 will likely be well-received by players when the map is added on November 16. But some fans may be more interested in Shipment. As luck would have it, Shipment is also on the way for Modern Warfare 2, with the fan favorite map joining the lineup at some point in-season.

At the time of this writing, the Shipment map as it will appear in Modern Warfare 2 does not have a specific release date. However, it’s been said that Season 1 Reloaded will happen on December 14, meaning it’s highly probable that Shipment will be added to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer playlists on that day.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Modern Warfare 2 Proves Why Bosses Don’t Work in Call of Duty