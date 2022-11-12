Categories
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes


What you need to know

  • Ghost of Hope is a regular leaker of news about Call of Duty titles on Twitter.
  • On October 30 they leaked nine new game modes coming to Modern Warfare 2: Reinforce, Drop Zone, Gun Game, Infected, Uplink, Cranked, Cyber Attack, Team Defender and Grind.

There have been many grumbles on social media about the game modes included at launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but players can rejoice as a source has leaked a whole nine new game modes to be expected during the two-year launch window. The game launched with 12 modes in total but some have criticized there not being enough party game modes included in the rotation. 

Ghost of Hope is a well-known leaker of Call of Duty news, their sources are unknown but they are considered a reputable outlet for Call of Duty news within the community.  The modes listed in the tweet are:

  • Reinforce
  • Drop Zone
  • Gun Game
  • Infected
  • Uplink
  • Cranked
  • Cyber Attack
  • Team Defender
  • Grind

