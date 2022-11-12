Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks – IGN

Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player.

A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price’s M4 weapon blueprint.

Activision didn’t make clear if these are campaign exclusive items or if they can be unlocked eventually by playing multiplayer. Or, perhaps, through microtransactions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign includes 17 multiplayer unlocks.

It did advertise its digital preorder bonus of campaign early access, however, which allows the campaign (and therefore all of these mission rewards) to be unlocked before Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28. Players who preorder from the PlayStation or Xbox stores will therefore be able to enter multiplayer immediately with special unlocks and double XP boosts.

The full list of unlocks, in chronological mission order, are below:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Captain Price’s Union Guard Weapon Blueprint

Modern Warfare 2 is still two weeks away but players are already growing cautious over its launch as the game seems to include Overwatch 2’s controversial phone number requirement. Concerns were also raised following its beta over the game’s footstep audio and enemy visibility, but developer Infinity Ward has promised to address the issue ahead of its full launch.

All Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll talk about The Witcher all day.