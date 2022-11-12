Call of Duty Rumor Teases Surprising 2023 Plans

Call of Duty may look very different in 2023. Call of Duty has reliably delivered a new game in the series every year for the last 19 years. Sometimes it’s at the cost of the game’s quality and features, but Activision will get a game out the door no matter the cost. It has continued to lead the industry in game sales year to year and has generated billions of dollars. Every fall, you can count on a new Call of Duty game and a plethora of product tie-ins via Mountain Dew, Doritos, and other big food brands. However, things may change next year.

Off the back of reports that Call of Duty will skip 2023 to allow Treyarch more time to work on its next game, rumors are now suggesting what Activision will do to fill the void. It was recently reported that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get both remastered maps from across the entire franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series and for the first time ever, paid DLC for the campaign. This information was recently corroborated by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier who confirmed that he had also heard rumblings of campaign DLC. Call of Duty campaigns are typically one and dones, with story being loosely continued through cutscenes at the start of seasons, but you usually have to wait years to find out what comes next in that particularly story. With that said, it sounds like Infinity Ward plans to keep the story of Task Force 141 going with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II DLC in 2023.

Next year they’ll be selling new stuff for MW2, an expansion or something like that (not sure exactly what it’ll look like but it’ll have campaign stuff too). No actual new COD until 2024 as I reported earlier this year — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 10, 2022

As of right now, it should be noted that this is a rumor and even though it’s from reputable sources, plans could change. It’s worth taking with a grain of salt until it comes to fruition. There’s a possibility Activision changes the plan and decides to release a remastered game, forces Treyarch to release the game in 2023 anyways, or something else. Only time will tell what happens, but the possibility of campaign DLC is exciting.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.