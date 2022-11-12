Camilla and Charles have very ordinary hobbies

Spending time with his grandmother at Royal Lodge further piqued his interest in planting and growing.

Queen Camilla is also a keen gardener, and once told BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World that “gardens got people through Covid”.

“It was a sort of spiritual experience for them, they discovered a sort of affinity with the soil – you can go into a garden and you can completely lose yourself, you don’t have to think about anything else, you’re surrounded by nature, you’ve got birds singing, you’ve got bees buzzing about—there is something very healing about gardens.”

More concerned with practicality than whimsey, Camilla ones told Vogue that she had stuck on false nails for a photoshoot, but ended up losing them gardening instead.