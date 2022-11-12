Cardi B Just Broke Her Silence On Takeoff’s Death: “I Am Heartbroken”

Cardi B, who’s married to Migos member Offset, just spoke publicly about his death for the first time, saying that she’s “heartbroken.”
“Takeoff, your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”
“I am heartbroken,” she continued, “but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”
Cardi said that, as “a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made.”
She added that she would “remember [his] remarkable talent and dope ass personality” and “pray that [he’s] at peace and in paradise because [he] deserve[s] every bit of it.” “I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace,” she continued. “Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”
Cardi’s post came hours after thousands gathered in Atlanta to attend a public memorial for Takeoff — including Offset and Quavo. While both of them reportedly spoke at the funeral, they have not yet commented publicly on his death.
Takeoff, may you rest in peace.
