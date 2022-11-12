Carer’s Allowance: Claiming could impact your state pension





Britons who provide unpaid care for someone else can be eligible for payments of £69.70 a week with Carer’s Allowance. However, by receiving the support people may face financial knock-on effects on the other benefits they claim. In its guidance, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that putting in an application shouldn’t mean that people will end up with less money.

The Government department confirmed that the total benefits a person receives will either "go up or stay the same" but shouldn't decrease. However, pensioners should be aware they cannot get the full amount of both Carer's Allowance and state pension simultaneously. This is due to the "overlapping benefits" rule. Under this rule, people are not entitled to receive Carers Allowance if they claim other specific benefits.

If a person's state pension is less than £69.70 per week, they can get the difference paid in Carer's Allowance. However, If someone's state pension is £69.70 a week or more, they will not be able to claim the Carer's Allowance payment. If someone gets Pension Credit, their payments will increase if they're eligible for Carer's Allowance. If they get Pension Credit and their state pension is more than £69.70 a week, they will not get a Carer's Allowance payment but their Pension Credit payments will increase instead.

With other benefits like income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit, when claiming Carers Allowance as well, the payments will be reduced by the amount of Carers Allowance someone receives. If someone claims Carer's Allowance, they cannot claim contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance, Incapacity Benefit and Maternity Allowance. People also cannot claim if they receive Bereavement or widow's benefits, or contribution-based Jobseeker's Allowance. If the person who is being cared for claims Severe Disability Premium (SDP) then this payment of £69.40 a week could be stopped when Carer's Allowance has been claimed.

A person will only receive Severe Disability Premium if they live alone, receive means-tested income, receive the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA), or receive the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP). If a carer also claims Working Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit then they must contact HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to tell them about their Carer’s Allowance claim. The be able to claim the support, people must meet certain DWP criteria and must be caring for someone else for at least 35 hours a week, be over the age of 16 years and not earning more than £132 a week from employment or self-employment. This is after deductions for income tax, National Insurance and for pensions.

The person being cared for must also be claiming one of the “qualifying benefits” and these include Attendance Allowance, Constant Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), or Armed Forces Independence Payment. The DWP reiterate that claimants do not have to be related to the person that they care caring for in order to claim. The department also notes that if someone shares the care of an individual with another, both people cannot get Carer’s Allowance. According to the current Carer’s Allowance rules, people also cannot get more money if they care for more than one person. Britons can make a claim for Carer’s Allowance on the GOV.UK website, or they can call 0800 731 0297 for a form.

