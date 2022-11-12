Carol Vorderman blasts ageist comments ‘I’ve always rebelled’

“I went to the BAFTAs wearing a short dress, not a micro skirt, they made a Kilroy Show on the BBC and they flew in this dress in from Paris, it was an Ungaro dress, and the dress arrived and this huge debate in the studio was not, is this a nice dress, but should a woman age 39 wear a dress above the knee!

“Oh, the vitriol was incredible. I’ve always rebelled.”

Carol then blasted critics who called her “selfish” for taking care of her appearance.

She exclaimed: “Be a bit selfish, or what we’re told is selfish, it’s selfish at all!