Channel crossings resume as diptheria jabs to be given at Manston





More migrants have arrived in the UK today after Channel crossings resumed for the first time this month after a spell of bad weather. It comes as asylum seekers at the Manston processing centre – which has been at the centre of a row amid concerns of overcrowded conditions – will be vaccinated against diphtheria following a spike in cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is now moving with the Home Office to vaccinate migrants at the site in Kent. The Government agency yesterday said that 39 diphtheria cases had been identified in asylum seekers in England in 2022, as of November 10, warning accommodation settings should be considered “high-risk for infectious diseases”. The UKHSA said in many cases the illness had been contracted abroad and carried to Britain, stressing the need for action to “minimise the risk of further transmission”. Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, the UKHSA’s deputy director of public health programmes, confirmed work is ongoing with the Home Office to roll out jabs and antibiotics at Manston.

She said: “The UKHSA has been working closely with the Home Office at the Manston reception centre where there have been a number of cases of diphtheria and other infections. “We recommend that diphtheria vaccination and antibiotics are offered to people at the centre and all those who have moved on recently. “This is currently being operationalised and we are working with the Home Office and the NHS to make this happen.” Immigration minister Robert Jenrick insisted earlier this month that reports of diphtheria, MRSA and scabies incidents at Manston had been “exaggerated”.

It comes as Channel crossings have resumed for the first time since October 31 after bad weather prevented people making the dangerous journey in small boats from France. Groups were pictured in the early hours of Saturday at Border Force facilities in Dover. The provisional total of arrivals for 2022 had been 39,913 ahead of the weekend, with the figure inching closer to 40,000. There was still activity in the Channel as of 9am, with more arrivals expected later today.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is under high pressure to get a grip on the crisis as almost 40,000 migrants have made the crossing from France this year, with the daily cost to the taxpayer for hotel accommodation running into millions. The number of people reaching the UK in rubber dinghies from France after navigating busy shipping lanes has surged in recent years. Some 299 were detected in 2018, followed by 1,843 in 2019 and 8,466 in 2020, official figures show. August 22 this year saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats. But the numbers are significantly lower than those going to mainland Europe.

Like Loading...