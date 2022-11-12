Charles and Camilla attend RBL Festival of Remembrance





King Charles III and the Queen Consort have arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the Festival of Remembrance, where tribute will be paid to the late Queen for the 70 years of service and dedication she gave during her reign. Charles and members of the Royal Family have gathered for the first annual remembrance service at the venue since the 96-year-old monarch’s death.

This year’s service at the Royal Albert Hall marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. The festival also pays tribute to Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service to the nation, including as the longest-serving Commander-in-Chief of Britain’s Armed Forces. Their Royal Highnesses were greeted at the majestic, central London venue by Royal Albert Hall president Ian McCullogh and Royal British Legion (RBL) President, Lieutenant General James Bashall. Other royals in attendance include the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took his seat in a box to the left of the Royal Family, while Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer sat to their right. Actor Luke Evans opened the event with a rendition of I Vow To Thee My Country.

He never saw active combat duty but over the years came through the ranks and is known to have great respect for the military. When Charles became King following the death of the Queen, he also became head of the Armed Forces. Kate, Princess of Wales, dazzled as she arrived alongside Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall. The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a gorgeous black Self Portrait gown, with three poppies pinned to her collar.

In a special nod to the late monarch, Kate also paired her outfit with the same diamond necklace and earrings she wore to the Queen’s state funeral last month. Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales opted for a navy suit and a striped red and navy tie with his military medals pinned to the breast of his jacket. The festival, which also gives thanks to those who have served their country or made the ultimate sacrifice, will be followed on Sunday by King Charles leading the nation at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch. Charles will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours. The design is in tribute to those used by both his late mother and his grandfather, George VI.

Poppies will be mounted on a wreath arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the sovereign, with the ribbon bearing the King’s racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold. Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of George V, George VI and Elizabeth II. A wreath will also be laid on the Queen Consort’s behalf for the first time while Camilla is expected to watch from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building in Whitehall. Camilla’s wreath will bear her own racing colours of brown, red and yellow. Its design echoes the wreath of the previous Queen consort, the Queen Mother.

