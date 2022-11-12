Check out Georgia football’s 70-man travel roster for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Following a convincing home victory over Tennessee, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed back on the road for a matchup with an SEC West foe.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) will be Magnolia State bound for a 7 p.m. ET showdown on Saturday with Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Georgia begins this week with a 9-0 record and the No. 1 spot in both the AP poll and the coaches poll. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon, Samford, South Carolina, Kent State, Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Florida and Tennessee.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, has a 6-3 record so far this year. The Bulldogs have beaten Memphis, Arizona, Bowling Green, Texas A&M and Arkansas but have lost to LSU, Kentucky and Alabama. Mississippi State beat Auburn in overtime on Saturday to snap a two-game losing skid this season.

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, Georgia has only had one night kickoff this year, and that game was also on the road. The Bulldogs’ matchup with Missouri on Oct. 1 kicked off at 7:30 p.m. Georgia won that matchup 26-22.

Next week’s matchup between Georgia and Mississippi State will be only the seventh time these two teams have met since 1997. Georgia won the last meeting between the two teams 31-24 in 2020.

The Bulldogs’ victory over the Volunteers on Saturday was one that won’t soon be forgotten.

No. 3 Georgia opened the action with an offensive outburst, and its defense kept No. 1 Tennessee in check on their way to a one-sided 27-13 victory. Although this year’s matchup between the Dawgs and the Vols had the makings of one to remember, Georgia simply brought much of the same to a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the last six meetings.

Saturday’s victory stood as Georgia’s second-ever win in a top-five matchup played in Sanford Stadium, the first being a win over Georgia Tech in 1943.

Because Saturday’s game is an away game, Georgia can only bring 70 players for its matchup against Mississippi State. Below is the Bulldogs’ travel roster in full:

QB: Stetson Bennett; Carson Beck; Brock Vandagriff; Gunner Stockton (4)

RB: Kenny McIntosh; Daijun Edwards; Kendall Milton; Branson Robinson; Cash Jones (5)

WR: Ladd McConkey; Kearis Jackson; Dominick Blaylock; Dillon Bell; Arian Smith; Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint; Jackson Meeks; De’Nylon Morrissette (8)

TE: Brock Bowers; Darnell Washington; Oscar Delp; Arik Gilbert; Brett Seither; Ryland Goede (6)

OL: Broderick Jones; Devin Willock; Sedrick Van Pran; Tate Ratledge; Warren McClendon; Amarius Mims; Warren Ericson; Austin Blaske; Xavier Truss; Micah Morris; Jared Wilson (11)

DL: Jalen Carter; Tramel Walthour; Nazir Stackhouse; Mykel Williams; Zion Logue; Bear Alexander; Warren Brinson; Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins; Bill Norton (9)

OLB: Nolan Smith*; Robert Beal; Chaz Chambliss; MJ Sherman; Marvin Jones Jr.; Jalon Walker (6)

ILB: Jamon Dumas-Johnson; Smael Mondon; Trezmen Marshall; Rian Davis; Xavian Sorey; EJ Lightsey (6)

CB: Kelee Ringo; Kamari Lassiter; Daylen Everette; Nyland Green (4)

NB: Javon Bullard; Tykee Smith (2)

S: Malaki Starks; Chris Smith; David Daniel-Sisavanh; JaCorey Thomas (4)

STs: Jack Podlesny; Brett Thorson; Jared Zirkel; William Mote; Payne Walker (5)

*Smith is with the team but unavailable after surgery