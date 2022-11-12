Chelsea owner Boehly already has four reasons to sack Potter

Even worse performances

It’s not as though Chelsea have been unlucky, either. They’ve been poor in most matches this season, a far cry from their usual selves.

City comprehensively outplayed them in their Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday night, with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez giving the hosts the win.

Brighton outfought them in their own 4-1 victory, while Arsenal were superior when they met at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

Even in draws to Brentford and United, Chelsea were arguably fortunate to get anything from either game.

And with performances getting worse with each passing fixture, there’s yet to be a real indication Potter has got what it takes to turn the tide.