Chili cook off to benefit first responders takes place Saturday in Milford

On Saturday, the Milford Masonic Lodge and Milford American Legion are presenting a chili cook off to benefit first responders.The event will take place at American Legion in Milford, 111 Victor Stier Drive, and will run from 4 to 10 p.m.The event will be an “All-Cincinnati Sports Trifecta,” as multiple Cincinnati icons will assist with the judging of the chili. Former Red Tom Browning and former Bengals Dave Fulcher and Robert Jackson will join a panel of judges for the Third Annual First Responders Benefit.Also on the judging panel will be Trevor Phillips from FC Cincinnati, Mike Castrucci and Milford Mayor Lisa Evans.The judging will begin at 4 p.m. and the public will be served from 5 to 10 p.m.Tickets for adults are $10, while children ages 6-12 will be charged $5. Children under the age of six will get in free.In addition, more than $10,000 in silent auction and door prizes will be given out. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to first responders.Trophies will be given out to first, second and third place in the chili cook off.

