China and Pakistan’s relationship deteriorated?

China pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a very ambitious plan between china and pakistan (China-Pakistan Realtion), but this plan itself is becoming the reason for the sourness between pakistan and China. Chinese workers working for the project near Gwadar are facing separatists and many workers have even fled. Not only this, now pakistan does not even have money and this money has become a problem. china wants the work of CPEC to go to afghanistan but the project is not progressing.

In fact, prime minister of pakistan Shahbaz Sharif had taken an oath that he himself wanted to increase the presence of CPEC till Afghanistan. Although there is a shortage of money in pakistan, due to which the CPEC project has been stalled for a long time. At the same time, china is angry with Pakistan’s arrangements, due to which there is a delay for china to expand its multi-billion project in afghanistan and because of this, Xi jinping is angry with Pakistan.

China’s eyes are on the minerals of afghanistan which are still hidden. For this, china wants to take its project to afghanistan via Pakistan. If china wants to expand CPEC to afghanistan, then it will have to first rectify the security problems in pakistan because pakistan and china may face problems even in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Apart from this, anti-Taliban Islamic organizations are also a challenge for pakistan and China. In such a situation, pakistan is struggling with lack of money to deal with all these situations and due to this the work of CPEC has stopped. In such a situation, angry china has also put a brake on some schemes related to pakistan, due to which there is a problem in pakistan from railways to electricity. In the recent meeting, pakistan had also raised this issue in front of china, but china is currently eyeing the valuable minerals of Afghanistan.