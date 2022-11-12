Chord Overstreet relationship status: Who is the Falling for Christmas star dating?

Having watched Falling for Christmas, many would have recognized Glee’s dashing Chord Overstreet in the lead as Jake, a small hotel owner who rescues Sierra (Lindsay Lohan) after her unfortunate skiing accident and nurses her back to health following her stint with amnesia.

Falling for Christmas made its Netflix debut on Nov. 10, and was a hit with viewers.

The wholesome movie is full of love and romance throughout, but what does Chord Overstreet’s love life look like in real life? Is the actor dating someone? Or has he already been taken off the market and tied the knot? Who is the lucky lady (or guy)? Find out all the juicy details on the actor’s relationship status below!

Chord Overstreet’s relationship status

Being in the public eye, Chord Overstreet has had several high-profile relationships in the past, with sources linking him to stars such as Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, Rumor Mills, Ashley Benson, and Emma Watson, but according to reports the relationships only lasted a few months. Most recently, the former Glee actor has been dating Suzanne Somers’ granddaughter actress Camelia Somers, best known for her role on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

Although the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the limelight, according to People, Chord and Camelia have been dating since December 2020. Page Six also shared that the couple quarantined together at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so they’re bonded for life.

Their relationship may not be the most publicized one, but the actors share their affection when it counts, having previously taken to their respective social media platforms to share loved-up posts and snaps.

Though they have not publicly made any comments in regard to their future plans, wedding bells could definitely be on the cards for the couple at some point.