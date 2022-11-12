Chris Moyles’ I’m A Celeb move dubbed ‘mad’ by co-star Chris Tarrant

Chris Moyles, 48, is currently entertaining viewers of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in the Australian jungle. After one week on the show, the radio DJ appears to have acclimatised to his wild surroundings and is passing the time hilariously winding up his fellow campmates, particularly Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, 23.

“He doesn’t need the money. Why is he going to eat bull testicles and kangaroo ears or whatever.

In an interview with Express.co.uk ahead of I’m A Celeb’s 2022 debut, the presenter exclaimed: “I have no idea why Moyles is doing this, I have no idea.

Nevertheless, his time in the jungle has baffled some people, including his former co-star Chris Tarrant, 76.

It has also been reported that the Radio X host will be paid a whopping £250k for his time on the show, according to The Sun.

Chris has known Moyles for several decades after first working together on Capital FM in the late 1990s.

As for whether Chris will be successful in the camp, the former Who Want To Be A Millionaire? presenter speculated that he may not get along with some of his fellow campmates.

“There will be snakes and things. I think he’s gone mad!”

He surmised: “Some years you watch it and you think, ‘I have no idea who anybody is’, but this year should be interesting.

“I think the combination of Boy George and Chris Moyles is actually very funny, they will either get on really well or really badly, I don’t know.”

The former BBC Radio One star will return to TV screens this evening for the latest instalment of I’m A Celeb.