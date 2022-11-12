City Park Tennis Courts Freeze Over For a Second Year

Ice hockey doesn’t get any better than just playing end-to-end with buddies and passionate hockey fans. The PC Ice Rink teams will flood three tennis courts at City Park. Playing under the lights has become very popular addition to the community. | David Jackson/Park Record

| David Jackson/Park Record

Plans for converting the City Park tennis courts into three seasonal ice rinks are sliding into their second year.

Despite brief bouts of last year’s mild December weather, officials at the Park City Ice Arena think the temporary ice rinks are well worth a repeat.

“I thought it was a great success. As long as Mother Nature cooperated,” Matt Genther, program supervisor at ParkCity Ice Arena, said. “It was a lot of work maintaining them, but it was definitely worth it because all of the feedback was extremely positive.”

In November 2021, The Park Record reported details about this pilot program when recreation officials first pitched the idea to then-Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council.

Their plan was to convert three City Park tennis courts into temporary ice rinks by installing three 6,000-square-foot rink kits. With this addition, officials can leverage an existing facility equipped with parking and lights for evening use.

“It was a great added benefit to the community,” Genther said.

As long as Mother Nature plays on the same team.

The Park City ice rinks at the town park tennis courts are maintained by the Ice Arena staff, but people need to bring their own gear. David Jackson/Park Record

| David Jackson/Park Record

Many may recall a few weeks in December 2021 when nature’s plans to deliver a green Christmas presented mild, almost balmy conditions with temperatures hovering around 48 to 50 degrees, even hitting 55 degrees mid-month.

“I think it was Christmas Day when the conditions were rainy and slushy, and that closed down the rinks for a few days,” Genther said.

This year, with early snowfall and cooler temperatures showing signs of a second successful season, the biggest hurdles residents face will be a lack of skates.

Although arena officials will clear and maintain the ice and provide hockey nets, those interested in using the ice rinks need their own skates and gear, like hockey sticks and pucks.

“We do sell pucks now at the rink since we’ve opened them [the ice rinks],” Genther said. “So we have pucks that people can take over there. We suggest writing your name on them because there’s many different pucks being used.”

Genther also recommends following Park City Ice Arena on social media. Genther said the ice rink is projected to open around the end of December and operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but it’s best to check their social media page for current rink conditions and operating hours. People can use the ice rinks free of charge.

For more information, visit parkcityice.org .

Follow Park City Ice Arena on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/parkcityice .

And like them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/parkcityicearena/ .