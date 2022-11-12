Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Continues WMU Invitational

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Cleveland State women’s tennis team continued play at the Western Michigan Invitational Saturday, posting a 3-0 doubles record.

In doubles play, Bethany Yauch and Sima Heren picked up a 7-6(1) win, while Oihane Vicario and Selma Tounsi earned a 6-2 victory and Tereze Vevere and Ella Franz notched a 6-3 victory.

Vevere picked up Cleveland State’s lone singles win on the day, earning a 6-0, 6-1 straight-set victory over Iva Stejskalova of Milwaukee.

The Vikings will close out the WMU Invitational – and the 2022 fall campaign – tomorrow.

Saturday Doubles

Yauch/Heren (CSU) def. Ross/Dimitriev (NIU), 7-6(1)

Vicario/Tounsi (CSU) def. Tylek/Ma-Ajong (MKE), 6-2

Vevere/Franz (CSU) def. Laynes/Arafat (WAYNE), 6-3

Saturday Singles

Karin Hamilton (WMU) def. Oihane Vicario (CSU), 6-0, 3-6, 1-0(6)

Audrey Smitek (WMU) def. Ella Franz (CSU), 6-3, 6-4

Erika Dimitriev (NIU) def. Bethany Yauch (CSU), 6-4, 7-6(2)

Tereze Vevere (CSU) def. Iva Stejskalova (MKE), 6-0, 6-1

Yasmin Glazbrook (OAK) def. Selma Tounsi (CSU), 7-6(6), 6-2