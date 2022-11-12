Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 STB-556 Breakdown

Assault rifles have always been one of Call of Duty‘s best weapon categories, combining fast rates of fire, high damage output, and accuracy to deliver one lethal punch. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s selection of assault rifles is one of the best fans have ever got their hands on, with a good few that are worth reaching max level on. By far one of the assault rifles in the entire game is the STB-556, which long-time fans may recognize as the AUG from previous Call of Duty entries.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Offering some of the best base damage, range and recoil control of any assault rifle, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s STB-556 has quickly become one of the community’s favorite in-game weapons. One of the best features of the STB-556 is that it has a wealth of attachments available for it, with a handful that drastically change how the weapon performs. In the right hands, and with the right build, the STB-556 is easily one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

RELATED: Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-762 Breakdown





The Best Modern Warfare 2 STB-556 Attachments and Builds

To unlock the STB-556 in Modern Warfare 2, players just need to reach level 41 in their Military Ranks, which is done by just playing the game, using any weapons. From there, players level up the STB-556 to rank 21, unlocking a new attachment with each rank. While players will have more than enough attachments to build a lethal STB-556 class by just leveling up the weapon, they can unlock more attachments for the gun by ranking up the other weapons on the same Platform, namely the MX9 and the HCR-56.

Already a pretty powerful assault rifle right out of the gate, the STB-556 is a great close-range and medium-range weapon, with one attachment that even makes a fairly solid long-range choice. For the perfect all-around STB-556 build, players will want to attach the 24.4″ Bruen S-620 barrel as it increased the weapon’s damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. If players have unlocked the Bruen Turaco 686mm barrel by leveling up the HCR-56 to level 17, then that’s another great option, increasing the same stats by even more, but swapping out hip fire accuracy for sound suppression.

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle is a solid attachment for any STB-556 build, providing increased horizontal and vertical recoil. While the OP-X9 Foregrip is a favorite choice for any of Modern Warfare 2‘s weapons, adding a good deal of hip fire accuracy and recoil control, the Lockgrip Precision-40 may actually be the best option for the STB-556, especially if players haven’t leveled up the rest of the weapons in the game. The Lockgrip greatly increases recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and aim walking steadiness, which is suited for those who like to line up the perfect shot. Once players have leveled up the rest of the Platform, the FTAC C11 Riser is a good call for the STB’s unique Comb slot, increasing the weapon’s handling and mobility significantly.

One of the most unique and potentially powerful attachments for this Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle is the Single Tap Mod attachment for the Magazine slot. This smaller magazine increases the weapon’s movement speed, aim down sight speed, and sprint to fire speed, and gives the weapon incredibly powerful ammunition that’s capable of dropping targets in just a bullet or two. Turning the STB-556 into more of a battle rifle, the Single Tap Mod’s big downside, however, is that it restricts the weapon to single fire, and only gives the player 10 rounds per magazine. But, if players prefer lethal accuracy, then this magazine is the way to go.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign DLC Seems More Likely Than Ever