Creating healthy environment demands collective responsibility: Mayor – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma, today asserted that building a healthy and green environment to address the challenges of climate change demands collective responsibility.

He was speaking on the program JMC’s Adopt-A-Park imitative.

Under the program, a park at Channi Himmat was today adopted by International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Jammu.

The Adopt-A-Park’ programme of JMC provides local communities, welfare associations and other organizations an opportunity to contribute in upkeep and clean up of neighborhood parks.

The Mayor called upon the individuals, business houses and other organizations to adopt a park and make a difference in their neighborhood, adding that people’s participation, community support is required to establish beautiful and well-maintained parks, clean and free of litter. “We should make collective efforts for conservation of nature and its resources” added the Mayor and praised IDPS for becoming a part of it.

Appreciating the noble initiative, Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Balloria said “Adopt-A-Park is an opportunity to bring consciousness about environment conservation to every household.”

Chairman Health and Sanitation Committee Rajkumar Tarkhan and Member Waqf Board, Sohail Kazmi also appreciated IDPS management and said Adopt-A-Park is a wonderful opportunity for all to make a difference in environment as well as surroundings.

JMC at present is looking after 273 parks and 50 green spaces. As many as 30 public parks have already been adopted by aware and responsible citizens at different places of Jammu city, under the initiative Adopt-A-Park.

Secretary JMC Parvinder Kour; Managing Director IDPS Suminder Singh; AFO JMC Rabia Khan, students and staff of IDPS as well as locals were also present on the occasion.