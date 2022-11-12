Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss Manchester United’s game at Fulham on Sunday – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday’s newspapers…

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s final game before the World Cup against Fulham after he did not board the train that took his teammates down to London on Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY MIRROR

David de Gea will be forced to take a significant pay cut if he signs a new deal with Manchester United.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Mason Mount is set to enter the last 18 months of his Chelsea deal without agreeing new terms after stalemate in contract talks over extending his time at Stamford Bridge.

Image:

Mason Mount is yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea





A “succession plan” to equip the Football Association for Gareth Southgate’s eventual departure was started three years ago, the architect behind it has revealed.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Former England captain Wayne Rooney says Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham should start in England’s first match at the World Cup in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho still does not have a place in the first-team dressing room at Carrington despite his start to life in the senior ranks.

Image:

Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has featured in the club’s last three games





Callum Hudson-Odoi has rejected the chance to play at the Qatar World Cup with Ghana and will instead hold off on deciding his international future.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool’s promising Tyler Morton could do a Jude Bellingham – and be snapped up by German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Neil Critchley is a wanted man with both Luton and Wigan Athletic keen on making the 44-year-old their new manager.

Crystal Palace are set to offer new contracts to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and forward Jordan Ayew.

Villarreal are ready to wait for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract to run out.

Image:

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season





Football fans face being thrown behind bars or flogged over minor offences as they jet out to Qatar for the World Cup.

Young Everton star Tom Cannon is wanted by Fleetwood.

Canada World Cup star Jonathan Osorio has his sights on a move to England after the tournament.

West Ham U18 coach Kevin Keen is on the shortlist for the Crawley Town job.

Birmingham City whizkid Jordan James will be on the plane to Qatar with Wales as the “27th man”.

