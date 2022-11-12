Cyclists urged to let cars overtake and stop riding two-abreast

The new Highway Code rules were introduced nearly a year ago. However, plenty of confusion remains surrounding the new driving laws with some experts suggesting that not everyone is aware of the changes.
With that in mind, Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, gave his advice to road users, including cyclists, on how to remain safe.
He told Express.co.uk: “It is difficult to determine whether the new Highway Code rules have played their part in making the roads safer across the country.
“Unfortunately, road accidents continue to occur on a regular basis, with recorded fatalities and severe injuries occurring as a result.
“Some 61 percent of motorists might not be keeping up to date with changes to the highway code, therefore, there could be confusion surrounding what is ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ behaviour on the roads – this could lead to more disputes and accidents.”
“Cyclists should try to allow cars to overtake when a safe opportunity occurs, this could be by moving towards the kerb or, if cycling with more than one other person, shifting from riding two-abreast to single file.
“The Highway Code is there to keep the roads safer for all users, therefore abiding by the advice is important to ensuring fewer accidents.
“However, you should always remain alert whilst on the roads as there is always the chance that someone is not aware of the rule changes and may put themselves or others in danger with this reduced knowledge.
“Staying observant and vigilant whilst driving is crucial.”
Experts at Claims.co.uk added to Mr Hixon’s concerns saying that around 42 percent of road users had a negative reaction to the new rules when they were introduced.
Meanwhile, just 14.5 percent of road users had a positive reaction to the new changes which introduced a range of new features.
One of the biggest rule updates was the introduction of a ‘hierarchy of road users’ system.
George Patton, spokesperson at Claims.co.uk said the rules can “create more danger” on the roads until everyone “becomes accustomed” to the changes.
He has also urged road users to “take extra care” around pedestrians and cyclists to ensure they are not caught out by the new changes.
He said: “The Highway Code’s purpose is to keep pedestrians and road users safe.
“Yet, ironically when new rules are implemented, it can create more danger until everyone becomes accustomed to the changes.”
He added: “Pay special attention to cyclists and pedestrians.
“Whether you agree with the changes or not, the updated Highway Code is still pertinent to non-driving road users.”
