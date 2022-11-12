Cynthia Lennon Described Teenage George Harrison as ‘The Kid Who Tagged Along’

As the youngest Beatles member, George Harrison made music with John Lennon and Paul McCartney as part of The Quarrymen. During her 2005 memoir, Cynthia Lennon commented on Harrison’s personality — and how he “tagged along” when it came to projects with the other two songwriters.

George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and John Lennon created music as The Quarrymen

Singer-songwriter John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of The Beatles, with his ex-wife Cynthia Lennon at the Dorchester Hotel, London | Evening Standard/Getty Images

Before writing songs for the Beatles, Lennon attended school with his ex-wife Cynthia Powell (later Cynthia Lennon). Around the time Cynthia and John Lennon dated, John Lennon was making music with the other “Quarrymen.”

That includes Paul McCartney, about a year younger than Lennon, and 16-year-old George Harrison. During her 2005 memoir John, Cynthia Lennon recalled attending early gigs and rehearsals.

“From the start, I loved their music: I never minded spending lunchtimes on that little stage because it was fascinating to watch them teach each other new chord sequences, work out the tunes to popular songs, and begin to put together their own,” she wrote.