Cynthia Lennon Detailed the ‘Hilarious’ Brainstorming Session for the Beatles’ Band Name

Even before they were the Beatles, these musicians were rehearsing and performing together. As noted by Cynthia Lennon, these artists decided to change their name after a “hilarious” night over a beer-soaked table. Here’s why the Beatles changed their band name, according to John Lennon’s ex-wife.

The Beatles began making music under the band name the Quarrymen

Postcard ‘900. The Beatles (John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison) | SeM / Contributor via Getty Images

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were the three-piece band that began practicing and perfecting their sound while enrolled in school. Lennon attended Liverpool College of Art, which is now a part of Liverpool John Moores University.

He began writing with McCartney, with his then-girlfriend sharing that even then, the two knew the importance of their partnership. They performed as the Quarrymen, with the band name a nod to Quarry Bank High School. The Beatles band name didn’t come until months later.