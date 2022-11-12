Diana and Charles’s marriage ‘started deteriorating after William’

Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles struggled after the birth of Prince William, according to the Queen’s former press secretary. Speaking on latest episode of True Royalty’s The Royal Beat, Dickie Arbiter discussed the breakdown of the late Princess of Wales and then-Prince Charles’ relationship. Mr Arbiter told host Kate Thornton of the exact moment the former couple’s marriage started to collapse.

Mr Arbiter discussed the couple’s “second honeymoon”, as the press dubbed it at the time, in Italy in 1991.

The couple took their two sons, William and Harry, on holiday as it was “important that they were seen as a family”.

Mr Arbiter claimed the marriage was “pretty bad” at that time.

He added: “The marriage, I think, started deteriorating, it started deteriorating after William was born.

“And [it] really accelerated after Harry was born.”

READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry ‘crawling back’ to UK in doubt over ‘sign of failure’