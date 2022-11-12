Did Trump Fix the 2018 Florida Election In Ron Desantis’s Favor?

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump addressed his supporters as the nation awaits the midterm elections results.

Former President Donald Trump is not having a good week. Most of his endorsed candidates lost their midterm races, potentially sinking a shot at control of the House and Senate for Republicans. There are increased calls for the Republican party to move past him in favor of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who won re-election Tuesday.

Trump is feeling the heat of being replaced and has decided to take it out on the new Republican man-of-the-hour. He first sent a small shot at Desantis during a rally in Pennsylvania with the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Then there was an interview where Trump stated, “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering–I know more about him than anybody–other than, perhaps, his wife.”

Read more

Finally, in a bunch of Truth Social posts, Trump criticized Desantis for being disloyal, saying he got more votes in Florida and blaming sunshine for Florida’s COVID response (no, really).

“…Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations, who didn’t have to close up his State, but did, unlike other Republican Governors, whose overall numbers for a Republican, were just average—middle of the pack—including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did,” Trump wrote.

The most puzzling was some absurd claims that he fixed the 2018 Florida Governors’ race for Desantis to win.

“I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen,” Trump said.

Story continues

The 2018 governor’s election between then-Democratic candidate Andrew Gilliam and Desantis was an extremely close race that came down to only a couple thousand vote difference. For a man who still falsely claims the 2020 Presidental election was stolen to say he actively changed the outcome of one is very ironic. The Broward Country Elections Office recently said there is no truth to Trump’s claims.

From Florida Politics:

“The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office has no documentation of any federal law enforcement presence during the 2018 elections,” spokesman Ivan Castro wrote in an email. “Also, to clarify, there is no evidence of corruption during the 2018 election cycle in Broward County.”

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root’s Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.