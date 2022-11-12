Distributed Cloud Market Size to Hit USD 13.41 Billion by 2030; Rapid Implementation of Cloud Technologies & New Product Launches to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global distributed cloud market is expected to grow from USD 3.36 billion in 2022 to USD 13.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.89% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The raised demand for low-cost data backup, storage, and security across all industries is anticipated to expand the distributed cloud industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the increasing use of mobile technologies and the growing use of digitalization are also helping to propel market growth. However, the concern regarding data security is the restraining market growth. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of cloud technologies by small and medium-sized enterprises and the rising interest of the government in implementing and promoting cloud technologies are opportunities for market growth.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 18.89% 2030 Value Projection USD 13.41 billion Base Year 2021 Train Battery Market Size in 2021 USD 3.36 billion Historical Data 2017-2020 No. of Pages 230 Segments Covered Application, Type, Industry Vertical, Regions Distributed Cloud Market Growth Drivers Expanding number of tech giants in developing countries and the increasing IT industry

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global distributed cloud market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• For example, in February 2022, F5 announced a significant proliferation of its application safety & delivery portfolio among F5 Distributed Cloud Services that provide multi-cloud networking, edge-based computing solutions, and protection on a collaborative software-as-a-service platform. The firm is likewise launching the first new solution on the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP (API Protection and Web Application), which augments numerous protection capabilities across F5 technologies in one SaaS offering.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the distributed cloud market is driven by the high penetration of internet services and the expansion of smart devices. Moreover, the ever-increasing digitization trend across significant industry verticals is the market growth trend. In addition, the rise in the use of big data and other associated technologies and the adoption & execution of digital industries are the driving factor of the market growth. Further, the rapid development of mobile applications and phones, the introduction of machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence, and the affordability of cloud-based digitization solutions propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the increasing demand for data sharing & confidentiality across various industry verticals is boosting the market growth.

Key Findings

• In 2022, the edge computing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.11% and market revenue of 1.04 billion.

The application segment is divided into intelligent transportation, edge computing, content delivery, and others. In 2022, the edge computing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.11% and market revenue of 1.04 billion. This growth is attributed to rising consumer demands and various technological advancements.

• In 2022, the public-resource computing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.18% and market revenue of 1.92 billion.

The type segment is divided into volunteer cloud computing and public-resource computing. In 2022, the public-resource computing segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.18% and market revenue of 1.92 billion. This growth is attributed to the rapidly increasing digital transformation among industries.

• In 2022, the large enterprise segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.15% and market revenue of 1.88 billion.

The enterprise size segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprise segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.15% and market revenue of 1.88 billion. This growth is attributed to the increased usage in significant organizations to streamline operations.

• In 2022, the BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 19.21% and market revenue of 0.64 billion.

The industry vertical segment is divided into government & defense, BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, and others. In 2022, the BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 19.21% and market revenue of 0.64 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for scalable, agile, and cost-effective computing. Further, by 2030, the retail & e-commerce segment will likely dominate the market due to the growing purchasing power of consumers.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Distributed Cloud Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global distributed cloud industry, with a market share of 44.32% and a market value of around 1.48 Billion in 2022. North America dominates the distributed cloud market due to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies. The increasing penetration of hybrid cloud and the rising adoption of cloud-based services are also helping to drive the region’s market growth. In addition, the rise of digital infrastructure, the presence of skilled professionals, and the presence of prominent players are expected to propel the market growth in this region. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 20.05% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to technological innovation as well as government support for the digital economy.

Key players operating in the global distributed cloud market are:

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Google

• Alibaba Cloud

• AWS

• Teradata

• VMware

• Commvault

• Oracle

• Cohesity

• F5

• Wind River Systems

• Cubbit

• PhoenixNAP

• Panzura

• Pluribus Networks

• SCC

• Zededa

• Hazelcast

• Anyscale

• Platform9

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global distributed cloud market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Distributed Cloud Market by Application:

• Intelligent Transportation

• Edge Computing

• Content Delivery

• Others

Global Distributed Cloud Market by Type:

• Volunteer Cloud Computing

• Public-Resource Computing

Global Distributed Cloud Market by Enterprise Size:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Distributed Cloud Market by Industry Vertical:

• Government & Defense

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & E-commerce

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Others

About the report:

The global distributed cloud market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

