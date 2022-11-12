Donovan Mitchell: Rudy Gobert and I have a great relationship

2022-11-12T18:41:04+00:00

Antonis Stroggylakis



By Eurohoops team/ info@eurohoops.net

The duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert split this summer after five years when the French center was traded by the Utah Jazz to Minnesota Timberwolves. A few months later, Mitchell was also gone from the team and on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an interview for The Athletic upon his first game as Gobert’s opponent, Mitchell touched on their relationship and some rumors around it that surfaced especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Per The Athletic:

“You know, we gave Utah a lot of special moments. But you know, we didn’t get the job done. Him and I have a great relationship, despite what people may feel. On the court, it didn’t work. I don’t hate Rudy. He doesn’t hate me. It was just one of those things where it just didn’t work out, and I feel like we live in a world where everybody’s gotta hate each other and there’s gotta be some negative thing and that’s just not the case. When I see him on Sunday, I’m gonna give him a hug and smile and laugh. And when we’re on the court, it’s time to go at it. That’s really what it is.”