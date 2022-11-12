Don’t blame Britain for historic climate damage, says Gabon environment minister

Tina Stege, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, which is also threatened by rising sea levels, said that a satisfactory outcome would be “money in the hands of people who are losing their lives and livelihoods due to climate change”.

“It needs to be new funds because we already know that there isn’t enough. The pie isn’t big enough,” she said.

Several world leaders have suggested compensation could be funded by new internationally agreed taxes on the profits of oil and gas companies, or on aviation fuels.

Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, ruled out new aviation taxes in an interview with The Telegraph while in Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said: “We don’t want to get distracted into cul de sacs on this. We’ve got to face this globally. Specifically on aviation, there already are taxes.”