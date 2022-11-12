Don’t Worry Darling, True Detective and Other Movies & TV Shows on HBO Max This Weekend

HBO Max‘s movie collection is now bigger than ever, with new entries Don’t Worry Darling and Neighbors entering the mix. On the television side of things, The Big Brunch is the reality show HBO Max needed to compete with other streaming services’ cooking competition shows, and news of True Detective Season 4 in development garners a revisit to past cases. With plenty of content to sort through, HBO Max has all the streaming essentials to settle down to this weekend.





The Past Meets the Future in Ghosts

The BBC series Ghosts was recently adapted into an American series of the same name for CBS, but the BBC series has a charm to it that just can’t be replicated. The sitcom follows Alison Cooper, who inherits a mansion called Button House that is haunted by restless spirits across generations. Despite their plea to sell the house, Alison renovates the home with her husband, intending to turn it into a luxury hotel. The ghosts plot to get rid of Alison and her husband and throw Alison out of an upstairs window, after which she’s pronounced clinically dead for three minutes. She later wakes up from an induced coma and can now see and hear the ghosts. With this newfound ability and many more financial problems, Alison and the ghosts must learn to coexist while maintaining the expensive home.

True Detective Has a Fresh and Exciting Story Every Season

As the long-awaited Season 4 of True Detective begins production in Iceland, catch up on the first three seasons of the anthology series to get pumped for the Jodi Foster-led season subtitled “Night Country.” True Detective originally premiered in 2014 and starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as polar-opposite detectives who are solving a decades-long homicide case in Louisiana. The first season was met with critical acclaim, with viewers and critics praising the performances of the lead actors and the slow-burn story. The following seasons were more divisive but still considered entries in peak television.

Being an anthology series, there isn’t really any connection between the three seasons — except for a callback to Season 1’s case in Season 3. Nonetheless, if viewers aren’t interested in one season, they can simply move on to another. The second season — which critics and viewers will forever be divided on — starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn in California, where stories of police officers and crime lords interweave in an investigation. The third season, starring Mahershala Ali, was better received, as the story settled down in the Ozarks to solve a crime involving two missing children.

The Big Brunch Has Big Heart and Delicious Food

The current season of The Great British Baking Show just named its finalists, but if viewers are already missing the excitement and comfort of British baking in a hot tent, then they should head over to HBO Max for The Big Brunch. Hosted and created by Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), The Big Brunch celebrates the underrated meal between breakfast and lunch by making it into a competition. The series brings a twist to Top Chef without all the drama and mayhem and instead lets heart and soul tell the story of the competitors’ food. Ten contestants compete in Levy’s competition to win a prize of $300,000, but Levy’s real goal is for each competitor to make a difference in their community. This weekend, HBO Max subscribers can watch the first three episodes of The Big Brunch, with two new batches of episodes releasing on Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.

Don’t Worry Darling… Or Maybe Worry a Little

HBO Max describes its newest Warner Bros. entry to its movie library, Don’t Worry Darling, as “buzzy,” which is quite the understatement. When the film was first announced, it garnered attention because it would be musician Harry Styles’ first leading role in any motion picture, with Academy Award-nominated actor Florence Pugh taking the lead as well. As the movie got closer to theaters, it garnered much attention because of the behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumored feud between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ “spit-gate.” Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? The world may never truly know.

Besides the drama, the movie itself is controversial because of how divisive it is. The concept and ideas behind the film are spectacular, but at times, it falls short, and the movie is most often held up by Pugh’s performance. Nevertheless, the shocking twists are well worth the watch. The psychological thriller film follows Alice and Jack as a married couple living in a 1950s-styled company town, but Alice begins to suspect something much darker is occurring with the neighborhood and its residents. From there, she gets thrown down a rabbit hole of mysteries being kept secret by her husband and the project he works at, and she struggles to break free from their grasp.

The Experimental Sci-Fi Under the Skin Asks the Big Questions

Under the Skin is one of the most popular movies on HBO Max right now, which is a good enough reason to watch it this weekend. With Scarlett Johansson as the lead in one of her best performances to date, the movie is an alluring masterpiece that is hard to break down. On the surface, it’s a science fiction movie in which a strange but beautiful woman lures men into an equally bizarre trap in Scotland. But under the movie’s skin, what is it really trying to say? There is plenty of commentary on gender roles and attraction in Under the Skin, which makes it all the better. Everyone perceives the film in a certain way, and it stands out as one of the best films in this new generation of science fiction, where it’s not just humans hunting aliens or vice versa.

Neighbors Combines College Life With Modern Parenting

Neighbors can be annoying. They can also be kind and give you a cup of sugar. But they aren’t quite what Seth Rogen and Zac Efron experienced in the 2014 comedy Neighbors. In this critically acclaimed comedy, a couple (Rogen and Rose Byrne) are learning to care for their first baby. Out of the blue, fraternity Delta Psi Beta moves in next door and disrupts their new lives as parents. The conflict between the parents and fraternity leads to an all-out war to get the fraternity under control.