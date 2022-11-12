Drivers risk over £21,000 in ‘hidden’ fines for breaking autumn laws





With the UK heading towards the colder times of the year, and with the cost of living still going up, looking after cars has never been more important, according to experts at Go Car Credit. With that in mind, they warned that there are “hidden” fines for things such as forgetting to put the headlights on, or driving with condensation on the windscreen, which could set drivers back around £1,000 to £5,000.

Hayley O’Connor of Go Car Credit said: “With the changing weather, priority one is to stay safe in challenging autumn driving conditions. However, we also understand that people want to avoid paying unnecessary fines. “If you fall foul of all these laws, it could cost you upwards of £21,000. As such, we’ve created some guidance on how to maintain your car this autumn, to help our customers stay safe and avoid potential fines.” Leaving leaves on your windscreen Autumn leaves can create a variety of hazardous driving conditions but allowing wet leaves to collect on the windscreen without clearing them could land drivers in trouble. READ MORE: Introduction of E10 could make classic cars more difficult to own

This can lead to damage to windscreen wipers which impacts their ability to clear the screen adequately. Section 40a of The Road Traffic Act: Using a Vehicle in a Dangerous Condition Part II clarifies that drivers must operate the vehicle correctly and this includes accessories like windscreen wipers. The potentail fine for breaking this law is £2,500. Weather worn tyres Police officers can issue charges of up to £2,500 for driving without due care and attention if the tyres are considered unsuitable for the conditions and three penalty points for each tyre that does not meet road standards. Driving too fast for road conditions If motorists lose control of their vehicle due to driving too quickly for the road conditions, police could issue a charge for dangerous driving. This could see motorists fined £5,000 and issued with up to nine penalty points on their driving licence.

Like Loading...