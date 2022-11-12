Drivers warned of de-icer solutions that could cause vehicle damage

Experts at Carole Nash have previously warned that chemical de-icers might “not be the best thing” for car paintwork and urged drivers to use rubbing alcohol instead. They added that a simple homemade solution will “cut through ice easily” in an easy-to-follow morning routine.

The experts claimed: “Chemical de-icers are not the best thing for your car’s paintwork so why not try making your own?

“Rubbing alcohol freezes at -89 degrees Celsius so will cut through ice easily.

“Mix with water (2:1 alcohol to water), add in a teaspoon of washing up liquid for every two cups, and decant into a spray bottle before applying to a frozen windscreen.”

However, experts at All Car Leasing argued that de-icers do not harm paintwork but could affect some parts of the vehicle.

