Drivers warned of de-icer solutions that could cause vehicle damage

Experts at Carole Nash have previously warned that chemical de-icers might “not be the best thing” for car paintwork and urged drivers to use rubbing alcohol instead. They added that a simple homemade solution will “cut through ice easily” in an easy-to-follow morning routine.
The experts claimed: “Chemical de-icers are not the best thing for your car’s paintwork so why not try making your own?
“Rubbing alcohol freezes at -89 degrees Celsius so will cut through ice easily.
“Mix with water (2:1 alcohol to water), add in a teaspoon of washing up liquid for every two cups, and decant into a spray bottle before applying to a frozen windscreen.”
However, experts at All Car Leasing argued that de-icers do not harm paintwork but could affect some parts of the vehicle.
Experts at Confused.com warned that drivers could be issued a £60 fine and three points for breaking the rules.
Alec Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Now that it’s getting colder again, remembering to leave enough time to de-ice your car before setting off is a must.
“Not only do we need to take extra care on slippery roads to stay safe, drivers need to be aware that driving with limited vision, caused by ice or condensation on your windscreen, could land you with a £60 fine and three points on your licence.”
