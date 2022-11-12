Echoes of Earth presents a phenomenal line-up of 35 artists from India and across the world for its fifth edition in Bengaluru

The repertoire of artists and bands performing at this year’s festival includes The Yussef Dayes Experience, Henry Saiz & Band present moonlight wolves, Vieux Farka Toure, Anyasa, Humankind and more.

Continuing its legacy of being India’s leading ecologically crafted music festival, Echoes of Earth is returning to its home turf, Bangalore, this 3rd and 4th of December. In its fifth edition now, this one-of-a-kind festival unveils an incredible line-up featuring 35 global and homegrown artists and promises a larger-than-life celebration of music and Earth this year.

Known as the greenest music and lifestyle event, Echoes of Earth is curated to bring together audiences from all walks of life a step closer to nature, culture and great live music. All this with the freedom to explore fresh waves of diverse music, genres and musicians across the globe.

This year, the festival is hosting an eclectic mix of international and Indian artists. This translates into multiple music genres like Electronic, Soul, World fusion, Jazz, Techno, Blues, Reggae, Rock, Live Electronica and more. The line-up includes international artists such as –

The Yussef Dayes Experience Henry Saiz & Band Present Moonlight Wolves Vieux Farka Touré Eelke Kleijn Klangphonics Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange Dorian Concept The Turbans Dauwd Atoem L’Eclair Tara Lilly Tukan Latanya Alberto Baalti Aaguu

Meanwhile, local acts at the festival include –

Anyasa Hanumankind T.ill Apes Sandunes The Lojal Experience Easy Wanderlings Many Roots Ensemble Dreamstates b2b Zokhuma RANJ x Clifr Unnayanaa Midnight Traffic Peekay Nida Synths Back Mannequin Disorder Pramatron vs. Siva Prayajon Sanoli Chowdhury Jimmy It Two Eyed Wizard

Echoes of Earth is a seamless amalgamation of music, arts and culture in the lap of lush green vistas at the 180-acred Embassy International Riding School on the outskirts of Bangalore city. The entire festival is largely designed using upcycled and recycled concepts and has always been a platform where artists highlight the eco-conscious school of thought while promoting an alternate sustainable way of life to the audience.

This year’s festival theme, ‘Circle of Life,’ focuses on the inclusive circle where all life begins and thrives alongside stories of conservation and restoration. Artists from around the world will breathe life into the theme through unique stage designs and visually striking art installations.

Moreover, with various activities such as themed panel discussions, workshops on music, art, wellness and sustainable lifestyle, brunches and collaborative spaces for artists, and much more, Echoes of Earth will be a manifestation of conscious musical revelry amidst nature.

Tickets for the event, priced at INR 2,360 onwards, are available at Book my Show

