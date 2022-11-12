Elizabeth Hurley Says It Was A “Nightmare” To Work With Matthew Perry On “Serving Sara”

Maaaaaybe you remember her 2002 comedy with Matthew Perry, Serving Sara — but I won’t blame you if you don’t, the movie was anything but a success.
In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Elizabeth talked about her experience of working with Matthew on the film — and it didn’t sound like everything went great.
Elizabeth said that she had “fond memories” of Matthew, but “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”
“We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time.”
Matthew has recently talked about making Serving Sara as well, including in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
In the book, Matthew says that he’d “pissed off” the film’s director, Reginald Hudlin, by “ruining his movie” — and that Elizabeth “never got to do another movie” afterward, either.
He also told Diane Sawyer in a recent interview that, after returning from rehab, he had to re-voice what he’d shot the first time around because he was slurring his words during his initial takes.
Elizabeth says that he was “obviously…having a tough time” while working on the film, but he was still “charming” and “lovely” even though “you could see he was suffering for sure.”
She also said she read excerpts of Matthew’s book that she found “quite interesting” — and Elizabeth had plenty of praise for his acting talents, as well.
“He’s a very funny writer like he’s a very funny man. He’s an incredibly gifted comedian…his way with words is fantastic.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.
