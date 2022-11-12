Categories
Sports

Elliott proves critics wrong as Nunez shines in Liverpool win v Saints


Van Dijk still suspect

Virgil van Dijk has been far from his best this season. The Dutchman was again caught out for Southampton’s equaliser.

James Ward-Prowse responded to his England snub by delivering a fine free kick from the left-hand side. Che Adams was on the end of it to head past an onrushing Alisson.

Joe Gomez let Adams go but Van Dijk was the nearest defender when the striker made contact. Adams got a march on Van Dijk and he was unable to make the recovery.

Jones with work to do

They don’t come much tougher for a new manager than a trip to Liverpool. Nathan Jones knew he had a difficult task on his hands after replacing the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary’s.

Saints have struggled in front of goal this season and a positive was that they were dangerous at times, forcing Alisson into action. But Liverpool easily could have scored more at the other end and Jones will hope to use the break to get his ideas across.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here



Source link

Avatar

By Lewis Winter

Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: