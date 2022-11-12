Elliott proves critics wrong as Nunez shines in Liverpool win v Saints

Van Dijk still suspect

Virgil van Dijk has been far from his best this season. The Dutchman was again caught out for Southampton’s equaliser.

James Ward-Prowse responded to his England snub by delivering a fine free kick from the left-hand side. Che Adams was on the end of it to head past an onrushing Alisson.

Joe Gomez let Adams go but Van Dijk was the nearest defender when the striker made contact. Adams got a march on Van Dijk and he was unable to make the recovery.

Jones with work to do

They don’t come much tougher for a new manager than a trip to Liverpool. Nathan Jones knew he had a difficult task on his hands after replacing the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary’s.

Saints have struggled in front of goal this season and a positive was that they were dangerous at times, forcing Alisson into action. But Liverpool easily could have scored more at the other end and Jones will hope to use the break to get his ideas across.

