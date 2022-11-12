Elusive artist Banksy posts pics of latest mural – in war torn Ukraine

Banksy’s latest work has been unveiled on the side of a building hit by Russian shelling in war torn Ukraine. The black and white graffiti features a handstanding gymnast surrounded by debris.

It was revealed by the elusive artist on Instagram, pictured from three different angles with the caption identifying its location: ‘Borodyanka, Ukraine’.

Borodyanka is described as a “quiet, one street town” with a pre-war population of around 13,000. It is located 36 miles north west of Kyiv.

It was bombed heavily in April. Buildings were obliterated as invaders targeted infrastructure at night while residents were likely home.

At least 200 were killed in the town with around 90 percent of residents fleeing. Some were even reported to have hidden in caves.

These details may indicate why the world renowned artist – whose hidden identity is a source of constant speculation – chose to leave his mark.