Environment Canada Has Issued A Winter Storm Warning For These Regions Across Quebec

While winter doesn’t officially begin until next month, it seems as if Mother Nature is giving us all a preview of the conditions to expect come December. Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings for various regions across Quebec, including a winter storm and freezing rain warning.

It was recently announced that the province of Quebec could see up to 50 centimetres of snow from Saturday to Monday, November 14 — and there are some regions across Quebec that will see snow the mosl.

Environment Canada stated that “snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres combined with strong northeast winds will give winter storm conditions over these regions beginning Sunday evening.”

Areas with winter storm warnings across Quebec include: Amqui (Matapédia Valley), Anticosti, Gaspé, Percé, Gaspésie National Park, Matane, Rimouski, Mont-Joli, Saint-Anne-des-Monts, Grande-Vallée, Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier.

EnviroCan is urging those in the affected regions to hold off on any non-essential travels as “rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

Luckily, conditions are expected to improve by Monday afternoon, the national weather department said

As for other areas of Quebec, freezing rain and rainfall warnings remain in effect. Charlevoix, Forillion National Park, Gaspésie National Park, Murdochville, Laurentians Wildlife Reserve, Matane, Saguenay, Saint-Anne-des-Monts and Grande-Vallée are all under a freezing rain warning.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada warns.

As for Montreal, conditions will remain somewhat tamer compared to other areas of the province. In addition to rainfall, the 514 is expected to witness its first snowfall come November 17.

