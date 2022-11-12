EV owners warned of abuse as charge rage increases

Experts from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said a code of conduct is needed urgently to put a stop to motorists bickering at charging points. Drivers have reported multiple incidents of irate motorists arguing over whose turn it is to use a charging point and even unplugging other vehicles so they can use the charger.
New electric car driver, Jessica Fletcher, took to Facebook to complain about the treatment she received at a charging point in a supermarket car park – just one week after collecting her new EV.
She said: “I’ve had the car a week, never had to queue for a charger but tonight I think (if the shouting bloke is to be believed) I inadvertently jumped the queue.
“There seems to be so many unwritten rules and so much anger toward those who get it wrong.
“I pulled in the car park and saw a bloke in a little smart car waiting for the chargers.
Ms Fletcher added: “How do you know what order to wait in? Or is it best not to bother waiting and not seek out supermarkets, gyms or restaurants with charging? I’m wishing I’d stuck with petrol right now if I’m honest.”
Other EV drivers were quick to come to Ms Fletcher support with many admitting the rules around public charging need clarifying.
Tim Alcock, from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk, said it was time for the industry to publish guidelines to prevent incidents of “Charge Rage” from happening.
Mr Alcock said: “Contrary to popular belief not all electric vehicle owners are tree-hugging vegans who wouldn’t hurt a fly.
Mr Alcock continued: “We’ve even heard of drivers coming to blows over whose turn it is to plug their car in.
“It’s also common place for drivers to unplug a vehicle which has been left on charge and to plug their own vehicle in instead.
“The driver of the first car returns to their vehicle expecting it to be topped up only to find someone else has stolen their charge.
“These problems are likely to get worse in the short term as the number of EVs on our roads continues to rise and the number of charging points continues to lag behind.
“We need better infrastructure to keep up with demand but we also need a clear code of conduct around the use of public charging points and what is and isn’t acceptable.
“Clearly it is never acceptable to become aggressive and intimidating and what happened to Jessica sounds very frightening.
“But until the number of charging points significantly increases and a code of conduct is adopted and integrated into the Highway Code, we fear incidents of Charge Rage will only increase.”
