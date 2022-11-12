Farewell Sir Gavin, for the third time

Rishi Sunak forced Sir Gavin Williamson out from his government this week, the third time the former cabinet minister has been made to quit. Why did Sunak hire the controversial former chief whip in the first place? And what does his departure say about the prime minister’s judgment?

Plus, we look ahead to next week’s Autumn Statement and where the Treasury’s tax and spend axe will fall.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with chief UK political commentator Robert Shrimsley, deputy opinion editor Miranda Green, chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and special guest Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Persis Love and Jan Sigswoth.

