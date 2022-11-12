Fleur East prepares for Strictly exit as she addresses Samba ‘curse’

Shirley explained her reasoning for a lower score and said: “Well, I was actually quite pleased, there was a lot in there that I liked.

“I appreciate that it is difficult to go after a Jive and to keep your composure and keep it really beautiful, so I loved that and I love the connection with the body, it had some finesse.

“There were some beautiful closes going on here, style and grace. But, when you rise on two toes, you come out toe flat and too many times, I went toe, toe, clog on the heel.

“When your rise, toe, toe, toe flat! Anytime you are up on two toes, you don’t want to come out with a clunk.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday from 6:30pm on BBC One, followed by the results on Sunday.