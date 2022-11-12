Flight attendant shares ‘grim’ part of the plane to avoid

“If a meal isn’t sitting right with one passenger and they need to use the loo because of it, you don’t want to be in there straight after,” she recommended.

Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, James Roberts, reacted to the revealing comments: “Some of this shocking insight – both garish and grim in some respects – really illustrates how germs and grime can build up quickly in high traffic areas, and particularly in poorly ventilated spaces.

“Combine this with the fast turnaround times and cleaning time that all aircrafts have to accommodate due to operational issues and aircraft slot times, and you have the perfect combination for germs building up and spreading.

“Despite this, the obvious fact – particularly on long-haul flights – is that when you have to go, you have to go and so it isn’t always possible to avoid onboard aircraft toilets!