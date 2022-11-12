FPL injury news including Erling Haaland and Harry Kane latest





Premier League teams are set for their final showdowns this weekend ahead of the World Cup, which will get underway next Sunday. With one game remaining for Fantasy Premier League managers to either stamp their authority on mini-leagues or cut the deficit on teams above them before the break, they will be looking to avoid selecting players who are injury doubts. But Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is still unsure whether perma-captain Erling Haaland will be available for this weekend’s clash with Brentford.

Haaland, who has bagged an incredible 122 FPL points already this season, injured his foot during his side’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund last month. He returned to action last Saturday against Fulham as he came off the bench to score a winning penalty in stoppage time at the end of the match. But the 22-year-old then sat out his side’s Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea in midweek. When quizzed about Haaland ahead of Saturday’s clash, Guardiola said: “We will see. After today’s training, we will see.” And when asked if the player was better, the manager added: “A little bit.” Down in London, Tottenham are set to host Leeds on Saturday. The Lilywhites have been reliant on blockbuster star Harry Kane to come up with the goods this season, with many FPL managers bringing him into their squads on the back of a fine run of form. MUST READ: Toney’s heartbreaking words after England World Cup snub by Southgate

Following Spurs’ Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest in midweek, manager Antonio Conte admitted the England international was suffering with fatigue. But the Italian has hinted that he isn’t too concerned about the striker ahead of the clash with the Whites. “It’s normal that the players that played many, many games, that played every game, are a bit tired – but I don’t think they’re physically tired,” Conte told reporters. “I think more mentally you can be a bit tired, because to play every three days. In the last game Harry was rested for the last half an hour against Nottingham Forest.” Both Haaland and Kane will be backed by an array of FPL managers with the captain’s armband – so conservative bosses might opt for the Spurs man as he looks more assured of a start. DON’T MISS…

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that FPL favourite Luis Diaz is “back on the pitch and running,” while budget defender Joel Matip is “available but has only trained once with the team.” Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Graham Potter has explained that goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga won’t be fit to face Newcastle at St James’ Park, while Raphael Varane and Diogo Dalot are unavailable for Manchester United’s trip to Fulham.

